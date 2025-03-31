Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $191.76 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,038,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $191,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.0 %

CMG stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.