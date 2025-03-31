Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $163.28 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 288.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096,568 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $163,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

