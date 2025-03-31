Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $118.39 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.51% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $118,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 265.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 40,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,983.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 163,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.