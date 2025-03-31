Citigroup Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.28. 11,822,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,096,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.