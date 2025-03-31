CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,557,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,984 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Banco Santander worth $49,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

