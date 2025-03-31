CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 28,975 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,975 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $68,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

