CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

