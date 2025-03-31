CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of DT Midstream worth $42,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 754,839 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 241,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $96.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.