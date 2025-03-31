CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10,482.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vertiv worth $96,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after buying an additional 936,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

