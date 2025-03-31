Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.21% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,815,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after acquiring an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,701,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

