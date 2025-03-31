Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 7,834,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52,106.0 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
