Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 7,834,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52,106.0 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

