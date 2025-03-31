Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.92 and last traded at $168.38. 1,860,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,592,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 28,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 25,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

