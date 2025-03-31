Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 37.0% in March

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. 4,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,974. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

