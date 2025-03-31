Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 37.0% in March

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTHR
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.