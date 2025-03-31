CG Oncology’s (CGON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 183.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

CGON opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. CG Oncology has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.60.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CG Oncology by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 628,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

