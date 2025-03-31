Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

