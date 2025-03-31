Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.