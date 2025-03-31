Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 112863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.