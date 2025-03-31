Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Down 34.4% – What’s Next?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 34.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.74 ($0.07). Approximately 224,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 258,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 30.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.67.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

