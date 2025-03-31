Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $110.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 481.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

