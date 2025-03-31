Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNAC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $14.54 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

In related news, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,417 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $40,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,051.52. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blaine Davis sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $67,791.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,669.13. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $247,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 721,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

