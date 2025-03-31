Cannell & Spears LLC Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aptiv by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $6,128,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

