Cannell & Spears LLC Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $637.36 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $629.02 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.