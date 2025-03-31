Cannell & Spears LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BMY opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

