Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.43.
In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
