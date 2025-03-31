Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Canada Goose stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $3,769,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 193,708 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 4,136.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 87,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

