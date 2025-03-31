California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,254 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.45% of Gartner worth $169,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.63.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $418.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.61. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $409.50 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

