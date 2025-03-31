California Public Employees Retirement System Has $203.88 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 170,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $203,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

