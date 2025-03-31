California Public Employees Retirement System Has $176.99 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.41% of Cencora worth $176,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

COR stock opened at $275.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.24. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

