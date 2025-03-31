California Public Employees Retirement System Has $128.83 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $128,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $171.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

