CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 16.19%.

Shares of CaliberCos stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -1.02. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

