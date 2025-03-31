Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 635,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Stock Performance

CBCFF remained flat at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Calbee has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

