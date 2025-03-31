C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $150,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.04 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

