C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 80 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $241.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.