C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 44 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $264.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.13.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

