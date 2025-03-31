C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCAP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 284,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

