C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,841,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 818,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 278,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

