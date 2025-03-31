C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

