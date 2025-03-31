C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $214,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 867.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

