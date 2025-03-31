C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,393 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 287.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

