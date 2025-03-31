C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 2,313 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,232,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 919,825 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

