BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BV Financial by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $15.26 on Monday. BV Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

