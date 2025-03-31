Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $879,000 Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $58.98 on Monday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lineage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lineage from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lineage

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.