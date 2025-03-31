Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 12,878 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

