Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 29,422 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

