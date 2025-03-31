Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 357,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $53.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

