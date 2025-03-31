Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $670,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 316.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,602,994.26. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,145 shares of company stock worth $108,631,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $238.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.67 and a 200-day moving average of $254.82. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.