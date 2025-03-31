Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.46 and its 200-day moving average is $731.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.