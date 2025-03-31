Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.