Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $221.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

