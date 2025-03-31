Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,318 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 2.4% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield worth $114,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,222,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 505,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 146,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.